Kieran Culkin implored his wife to "get cracking" on having more children as he picked up the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role on Sunday (02.03.25).

Kieran Culkin at the Oscars

The 42-year-old actor - who took the prize for his work on 'A Real Pain' - recalled how he had told spouse Jazz Charlton he wanted a third child while accepting his award at the Emmys last year and admitted they made a bet afterwards in which she said she'd complete their family with two more kids if he ever won an Oscar.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he said towards the end of his speech: "I should thank my mom and Steve for trying to raise me, you're really good people and gave it your best shot. I loe you mom.

"I love you Jazz. I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything, for giing me my favourite people in the world...Please don't play the music because I want to tell a quick story about Jazz.

"About a year ago I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her because she said if I won the award she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was going to win but people came up to her and were really annoying her, I think it got to her.

"Anyway, after the show we were walking to the parking lot and she goes, 'Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid' And I turned to her and said, 'I want four'. She turned to me and I swear to God she said to me, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.' I held my hand out and she shook it and I have not brought it up once until now.

"Remember that honey? You do. Well, I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you.

"I'm really sorry I did this again and let's get cracking on those kids, what do you say?"

The award was presented by Robert Downey Jr., who paid tribute to each of the nominees in the category, Yura Borisov ('Anora'), Edward Norton ('A Complete Unknown'), Guy Pearce ('The Brutalist') and Jeremy Strong ('The Apprentice') and on taking to the stage to accept his gong, Kieran heaped praise on his former 'Succession' co-star, quickly losing his chain of thought.

He said: "Oh my God, that's crazy. Mr Downey sir, thanks for handing this to me, it means a lot coming from you.

"He's right by the way, Jeremy you're amazing in 'The Apprentice', I love your work, it's f****** - there we go, I cursed, I didn't mean to, and I'm not supposed to single anyone out as favouritism, but you were great.

"And I've already lost whatever speech I prepared, 20 seconds in."

Kieran then praised his longterm manager, Emily Gerson Saines, and "genius" Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote, directed and co-starred in 'A Real Pain'.

He said: "I have no idea how I got here, I've just been acting my whole life, it's just what I do, so I feel like this was never my trajectory but however I got here, I know Emily Gerson Saines, my manager of 30 years, it's because of you, thanky ou, I lean on you for everything so please don't go anywhere, I'd be lost without you, I love you.

"The movie, Jesse Eisenberg. Thank you for this movie, you're a genius, I'd never say that to your face and I'll never say it again, so soak it up."