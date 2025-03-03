'El Mal' was named Best Original Song at the Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25).

The track - which was performed in 'Emilia Perez' by cast members Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon - scooped the accolade ahead of 'Mi Camino' from the film, as well as 'The Journey' from 'The Six triple Eight', 'Like a Bird' from 'Sing Sing', and 'Never Too Late' from 'Elton John: Never Too Late', and co-writer Camille hoped the song could show how music is a "force for good" in the world".

Taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater alongside her co-writers, partner Clement Ducol and the movie's director Jacques Audilard, she said:

"We are so grateful, thank you to all the Academy members. congrats to our beautiful fellow nominees. We wrote 'El Mal' as a song to denounce corruption and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of good and progress in the world."

Clement then took the mic to offer a string off thank yous.

He said: "Thank you to Jacques Audilard and the amazing cast. Thank you to our phenomenal interpreters Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon for bringing this song to life.

"Thank you to everyone involved in producing the music. Thank you to Netflix, Why Not, and our agents. To our publicists for your passion and support.

"Thank you to our family, friends and our children, Marius and Lila."

The pair then sang the final line of their speech, which was a shout-out to the movie.

Meanwhile, Best Original Score went to Daniel Blumberg for 'The Brutalist' and he paid a touching tribute to the film's director, Brady Corbet, who he hailed his "artistic soulmate".

He said: Thank you to the Academy and everyone who watched the film and honoured the work, it means a lot.

"I've been an artist for 20 years now since I was a teenager and when I met Brady, I found my artistic soulmate, for him to trust with this work and to grow alongside him has been so special, thank you Brady, I love you.

"I want to thank my collaborators, my co-producer Peter Walsh and the artists who played on the score. The sounds you hear on 'The Brutalist' are made by a group of hard-working radical musicians who have been making uncompromising music for any years, I'm accepting this award on behalf of them too."

‘Conclave’, ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Wild Robot’ were also nominated for the honour.