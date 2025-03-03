Mikey Madison admitted it was "surreal" to win the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at Sunday's (02.03.25) Oscars.

Mikey Madison at the Oscars

The 25-year-old star admitted she expected to wake up from a dream after taking the coveted accolade for 'Anora' ahead of her fellow nominees, Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked’), Karla Sofía Gascón (‘Emilia Pérez’), Demi Moore (‘The Substance’) and Fernanda Torres (‘I’m Still Here’).

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, she said: "Wow this is very surreal. Forgive me, I'm nervous so I'm going to read off a paper.

"Thank you so much to the Academy. I grew up in Los Angeles but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.

"Thank you Neon, Film Nation, universal.

"Thank you to my incredible family, my mom and my dad, and my sister and my little brother and my twin brother Miles, thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice...

"I also want to recognise the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful and breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honoured to be recognised alongside all of you, this is a dream come true and I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow.

"Thank you so much to Sean [Baker, director], I adore you, this is all because of you, thank you."

After paying tribute to the cast and crew of 'Anora', Mikey expressed her gratitude to the sex worker community and vowed to "support and be an ally" to them in the future.

She said: "I want to honour and recognise the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people and women I had the privilege of meeting from that community, that has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."