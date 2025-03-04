The Oscars organisers "really hope" Conan O'Brien returns to host in 2026.

The 61-year-old comic fronted this year's Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25) and now Walt Disney TV's Rob Mills - who serves as EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment - has insisted working with him was "a joy and a privilege".

He told Variety: “That’s really up to Conan, but I know we would love to have him back.

"I don’t know if this counts as an official offer, but I really hope he wants to come back.

"It was a joy and a privilege, and probably the only sort of methadone I could have for not being able to do the show with Jimmy Kimmel.”

Mills insisted that Conan "absolutely nailed it" on the night, describing the former late night host's performance as "almost like [his] greatest hits"

He added: "It was this sense memory of 30 years of not only him in late night, but when he would host the Emmys and all the stuff he’s done. This was almost like Conan’s greatest hits.

"You had a little bit of everything: An incredibly funny monologue that had the hallmarks of what Conan does: silliness, self-deprecation, jokes that are funny — and then 20 minutes later you realise they’re really funny.

Meanwhile Conan's experience and longevity helped get people like John Lithgow involved, as the veteran actor's "dour" face was used as a threat to everyone whose speech went too long.

Mills said: "That’s the beauty of having Conan, who has 30 years of deep celebrity relationships.

“It was fascinating seeing the the presenters backstage when they would see Conan, and all these memories came back of when they would either sit with him or be on the show.

"He is universally beloved, very similar to Jimmy. So of course, it’s very easy then to get John Lithgow."