Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her social media dance videos.

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her social media dance videos

The Black Sabbath rock survivor, 75, recently hit out at the ‘Toxic’ singer, 42, by saying he was “fed up” seeing the “poor” singer’s moves on the Internet.

He has now backtracked in ‘The Osbournes’ podcast, saying: “Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m so sorry, for making that comment.”

But Ozzy stressed: “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f****** dance every day. Change a few movements.”

Ozzy’s co-host and daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 39, who has branded Britney’s videos “very sad”, also apologised to the singer.

She said: “Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you.”

Her mum Sharon, 71, then chipped in: “Listen, I like Britney a lot. I love Britney Spears. But it’s the same dance every day.”

Kelly added: “No, sometimes, she has knives” – referring to the video Britney posted of her dancing with huge blades in her kitchen that prompted panic among fans for her mental health and led to authorities turning up at the performer’s mansion to carry out a wellness check.

Ozzy then added to Britney: “I really do apologise. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

His son Jack, 38, joked: “But mix it up,”

The Osbournes had all previously agreed they “feel sorry” for “poor little thing” Britney.

Britney quickly hit back at them in a now-deleted social media post, referring to the Osbournes as the “most boring family known to mankind” before telling them “kindly f*** off”.