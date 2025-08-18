An Ozzy Osbourne documentary has been pulled by the BBC hours before it was due to air.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was billed as an intimate portrait of the heavy metal icon after his death aged 76 in July, and was set to chart his and wife Sharon’s return to the UK after more than two decades in Los Angeles.

The film was also expected to show Ozzy – who died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease – preparing for his farewell performance in Birmingham, which came 17 days before his passing.

Due to air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday (18.08.25), the documentary was replaced by Fake or Fortune.

A BBC spokesperson told the Daily Mirror: “The film has moved in the schedules. New premiere details will be shared in due course.”

Ozzy spent his final months filming the project with his family, including 71-year-old Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack.

The rocker died shortly after returning to the UK.

His doctors had cleared him to travel for a farewell gig at Villa Park in Birmingham with his former Black Sabbath bandmates.

One source told The Sun: “After delaying their big move back to Welders in the UK for almost two years because of Ozzy’s health, his doctors had finally signed off his ability to travel to the UK and perform at the farewell gig.

“Ozzy was having singing lessons almost every day in preparation for his last show wanting to go out with a bang. He was in constant pain and had nurses tending to him around the clock but was determined to play this last show.

“His determination came from wanting to play for the fans one last time who gave him the amazing life he and Sharon have enjoyed together.”

On stage at Villa Park in Birmingham, Ozzy addressed the emotional crowd by saying: “I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re all f****** special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

He opened his set by shouting: “Let me hear you. Are you ready? Let the madness begin!”

Later he told fans: “It’s so good to be on this fing stage. You have no idea. I f****** love you all. Let me see your hands in the air. You are the best, each and every one of you. God bless you all.”

The setlist included Mama, I’m Coming Home and Crazy Train.

After his solo performance, Ozzy joined Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years, closing with Paranoid.

In his final interview with RadioX, Ozzy described the concert as his “final encore”.

He said: “It’s my final encore – it’s my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me. I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else.

“I had to go back to the beginning.”