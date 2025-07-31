Ozzy Osbourne is being laid to rest at a private funeral at his Buckinghamshire home on Thursday (31.07.25).

Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest at private family funeral

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman’s burial plot is situated close to the lake in the grounds of his sprawling 250-acre property.

A wreath of purple flowers spelling out the name Ozzy was place near the plot behind the large manor house, along with three bunches of purple plants reading OZZY F****** OSBOURNE.

According to MailOnline, marquees and a music stage had been erected next to the pond for the ceremony for the late rocker who passed away on July 22.

Sir Elton John and members of Metallica were among the invited guests.

The private funeral for family and close friends comes just one day after Ozzy’s wife Sharon, 72, their children Aimee, 41, Jack, 40, Kelly, 39, and Ozzy’s son Louis, 50, from his first marriage, took part in a funeral procession through the streets of Birmingham.

Sharon had Ozzy's ring on a chain around her neck in memory of her late husband, while Kelly wore round sunglasses in a nod to her father and Louis donned a purple tie.

The procession was led by a live brass band formed with local musicians from Bostin’ Brass, who played Black Sabbath hits.

Thousands of fans lined the streets as a Jaguar hearse carrying Ozzy’s coffin drove by his childhood home and through the city of Birmingham.

It was accompanied by six Mercedes funeral cars, police motorcycle riders and a police car.

At one stage, Ozzy’s emotional family emerged from their cars at Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street to read tributes to Ozzy.

Sharon could be seen hugging the lord mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, as her family flashed peace signs at waiting fans.