Ozzy Osbourne is set to release a new memoir.

Ozzy Osbourne will discuss his extramarital affair in the new book

The 76-year-old rock star documented his life and career as part of Black Sabbath with 'I Am Ozzy' in 2009 but now insiders have claimed that he is to reveal even more with a brand new tome.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ozzy has had an explosive life and that hasn’t slowed down in recent years. He made headlines when he released his first autobiography I Am Ozzy in 2009 but a lot has changed since then.

“He has time on his hands since he stopped performing, so a new book is a nice project for him to focus on and is bound to be a good earner."

The 'Iron Man' hitmaker is married to music manager Sharon Osbourne, 72, and has Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, with her but infamously had an affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh in 2012 and now it is thought that it is the "right time" to address it all amid his battle with Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

The source added: "Enough time has passed now that he feels like he can address the affair he had shortly after the last book came out.

“Between that and the dramatic details of his illnesses and drug use, there are bound to be loads of revelations.”

Ozzy - who tied the knot with Sharon in 1982 but was previously married to Thelma Riley and has Louis, 48, and Jessica, 45, with her as well as adoptive son Elliot, 58, - was unfaithful to his wife for a total of four years and she recently told of how she "took an overdose" when she learned the truth.

Speaking during her 'Cut The C***' live show, she explained: "He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”

The celebrity couple split when the affair came to light in April 2016 but reconciled just five months later.