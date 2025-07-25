Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon would play gross pranks on each other after an argument, according to Lita Ford.

The Runaways star was managed by Sharon when she embarked on her solo career so the musician became good friends with her as well as her Black Sabbath rocker husband - and Lita has recalled the disgusting lengths the couple would go to get revenge after they'd had a falling out.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "With Sharon being my manager, Ozzy was always there. They were crazy. The stuff they did to each other – it wasn’t like any other relationship I’ve ever known.

"They were perfect for each other, that’s for sure, because he could dish it out and she could dish it out even bigger.

"She and Ozzy would play games with each other to let the other know they’ve p***** them off. You’d walk through a hotel and you’d see a pair of shoes out in the hallway, and you’d think: I wonder why Ozzy’s shoes are there?

"Well, Sharon had had enough of him, and she’d c****** in his shoes. And then of course he would c*** in her shoes at a later date. He’d get her back."

Lita also recalled a time when she introduced Sharon and Ozzy to her parents over an Easter meal - revealing the rocker downed a whole bottle of wine and then accidentally threw the roast lamb on the floor.

She explained: "They came to my parents’ house one day for Easter dinner, and my mom had roasted a leg of lamb. Sharon and Ozzy come in, and Ozzy chugs a bottle of wine.

"He doesn’t drink the wine in a glass, he just drinks it out of the bottle, like it’s the last little bit of fluid he’s ever going to taste.

"And he starts sinking lower and lower into the chair until the wine’s gone. And then my father asks Ozzy to cut the lamb. Ozzy starts, but it slips off the plate and goes underneath the table. Ozzy says: 'I’m sorry, I don’t eat meat!' My dad laughed his a** off."

Ozzy died on Tuesday (22.07.25) at the age of 76 just two weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their big Back To The Beginning concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England - and Lita says the rocker went out "like a king".

She added: "Whether he could stand up and walk or not, he still delivered the songs, and the band killed it. I hate to say it, but it’s kind of the way to go: like a king. They call him the Prince of Darkness, but maybe he’s a bit bigger than that now."