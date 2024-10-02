Ozzy Osbourne used to take his own drug dealer on tour.

The Black Sabbath legend - who has been open his battle with drink and drug addiction - recalled a time in the 1970s when cocaine became "the meaning of life" above his desire to perform for his fans, and he needed to take the class A drug every 15 minutes.

Speaking on the 'Madhouse Chronicles' podcast, he said: "In Sabbath, when we discovered cocaine, it was like the meaning of life.

"We had a dealer on the road with us. We had this guy, he was a bit strange. And he’d have these f***** bags with these big f****** chunks of coke... big bags of coke.”

As a result of his addiction, the 75-year-old singer had a number of close calls with the authorities, including one incident in an airport toilet.

The 'Paranoid' rock star remembers being in a cubicle in Houston, Texas as he tried to turn a matchbox into a wooden spoon when a policeman walked into the bathroom.

He recalled: "I bent down and I see these black boots having a stand at the urinal.

“It’s a f****** copper and I’m standing on one leg with this toot of f****** coke, waiting for this guy to finish his p*** so I could blow it."

Despite the situation he found himself in, Ozzy was still "determined" to see it through once the officer left.

His bandmate Geezer Butler recently recalled a time the 'War Pigs' singer got so high he thought he was swimming in the sea when he was still on dry land.

Writing in his memoir ‘Into the Void – From Birth to Black Sabbath and Beyond’, Geezer said: “A girl called Carol offered me and Ozzy something called psilocybin. We, of course, accepted.

“I was seeing skeletons. Ozzy thought he was swimming in the sea but was flailing away in the sand, like a stranded turtle.”