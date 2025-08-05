Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed.

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman died on 22 July following years of health challenges, including a public Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, and documents now show he passed away from an “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest”.

His death certificate has emerged after the heavy metal icon, widely known as the Prince of Darkness, gave a final farewell performance in his hometown of Birmingham shortly before his death.

The gig, which was followed by a coffin-led procession through the streets to Black Sabbath Bridge, marked a symbolic return to the city where his career began.

Ozzy was later laid to rest by the lake on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire estate after a private funeral attended by family, close friends, and fellow rock musicians.

Among the attendees were his children, including 40-year-old Aimee Osbourne, who has maintained a low public profile in contrast to her siblings.

While Jack Osbourne, 39, and Kelly Osbourne, 40, rose to fame in the early 2000s through the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, Aimee notably declined to take part.

Speaking on the Disrespectfully podcast, Jack reflected on the long-standing distance between him and Aimee.

He said: “Back then she really wanted to be a musician.

“The kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star – like this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody... and she deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit.”

Jack continued: “She was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coat-tails,’ kind of thing, that’s how she perceived it.

“Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, ‘Well I can’t now come on because I don’t want to be seen even more so as jumping on the bandwagon.’ And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure.”

When asked if Aimee ever expressed regret for avoiding the show, Jack said: “I’ve never had the conversation with her, we’re not close at all.

“We don’t have a great relationship, she’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret. I’ve never asked her outright, ‘Do you regret it?’

“I think there must be a level of like, ‘Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I’d done that.’ So I don’t know, I think I would feel like I would have regretted it.”