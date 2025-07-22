Ozzy Osbourne’s death was “unexpected”, but he died surrounded by his family.

Ozzy Osbourne’s death was 'unexpected'

The 76-year-old rocker passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire, UK, on Tuesday (22.07.25) following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and his daughters had flown in from Los Angeles to be with him.

A source told MailOnline: “[His passing was] unexpected to be this soon.”

The insider added that daughters Aimee, 41, and Kelly, 40, had come from Los Angeles to be with their father.

And Ozzy’s son Jack, 39, had flown in from his home in Idaho to watch his father perform at his final Black Sabbath gig in Birmingham on July 5.

The source said: “Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him.

“There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.

“Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer.

“But it's so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days.”

While Ozzy and his second wife Sharon Osbourne had lived in California for many years, he revealed in 2022 that they were ready to move back to the UK as he didn’t want to die in the US.

He told The Observer: “Everything’s ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f****** crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f****** Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”