Ozzy Osbourne's family honoured the late star with subtle tributes during his funeral procession.

Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to Ozzy

The late music legend made his final trip through his home city of Birmingham on Wednesday (30.07.25) as fans bid farewell to the Black Sabbath frontman - who died on July 22, at the age of 76, just days after playing his final show at Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park on July 5 - and as his distraught wife Sharon and children Kelly, Aimee and Jack viewed flowers left in honour of the rocker, their individual touches to honour Ozzy could be seen.

Sharon Osbourne leant over to place a pink rose down and what appeared to be Ozzy's wedding ring could be seen dangling from a long chain around her neck.

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne honoured Ozzy's distinct sense of style with a pair of round blue-tinted glasses and her brother, Jack Osbourne, wore a black Chrome Hearts tie with a silver cross embellishment in a nod to his dad's fondness for cross jewellery.

And Aimee Osbourne, who typically stays out of the spotlight, referenced Ozzy's notorious bat-biting incident from 1982 by wearing a brooch in the shape of the winged mammal.

A purple floral cross adorned the top of the funeral car, which started its journey at the football ground, and red roses were thrown onto the vehicle.

The Bostin' Brass band stood to the front of the car playing Black Sabbath and Ozzy classics.

Huge crowds lined the streets and led chants of ‘Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, Oi, Oi, Oi!’. Fans also broke into song as they waited for the hearse to arrive.

Moments before the procession began just after 1pm BST, Birmingham’s Mayor Zafar Iqbal was seen reading the many tributes laid out amongst the flowers and black heart balloons at Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street. He also spoke with some of the fans who lined the streets to say goodbye to the Prince of Darkness.

Sharon was struggling to compose herself, shaking as she held onto her daughter Kelly's hand as she poured her heart out. Upon hearing the crowd cheer, she threw up peace signs.

The trip also included a stop at Ozzy's childhood home, Lodge Road, Aston, at around 12.45pm.

The family, including Ozzy's son Louis from his previous marriage, then attended a private funeral service for the rocker.

Ozzy's passing was confirmed in a family statement, which read: It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."