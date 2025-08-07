Ozzy Osbourne’s life is reportedly set to be charted in at least two rival documentaries.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died last month at the age of 76 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease, is said to be the subject of both projects, which were apparently been filmed with unprecedented access to Ozzy and his family over the past three years.

According to The Sun, they are set to chronicle the final months of the rock icon’s wild life, with broadcasters BBC and Paramount+ thought to be racing to be the first to air their respective films this autumn.

A television insider told The Sun: “It’s looking like the BBC might just pip Paramount+ to the post. But both are keen to be the first to get them out there because they understand just how hugely popular Ozzy was and how well received these shows will be.

“Of course, there’s an element of competition, but their main priorities are producing two shows that are respectful and that the Osbourne family approve of.”

Ozzy, born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham in 1948, rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath in the late 1960s, helping pioneer heavy metal music.

He embarked on a successful solo career in the 1980s, becoming known as the ‘Prince of Darkness’.

His life was marked by highs and lows, including struggles with addiction, multiple health issues and a decades-long marriage to his manager and wife Sharon.

Just 17 days before his death from a heart attack, Ozzy played a farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, in his hometown of Birmingham on 5 July.

Paramount+ has announced its documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now is set to be “a deeply personal portrait of the rock legend’s harsh new realities and his wife Sharon’s battle to take the stage for one final performance”.

A BBC documentary on the rocker, said to have originally been titled Home to Roost, is reportedly focused on Ozzy’s return to the UK after decades in Los Angeles.

But according to The Sun, the broadcaster has yet to confirm a broadcast date or if the title has changed.

Sony is also said to be developing a biopic about Ozzy’s life, though that film is not expected to air until next year.

Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, 39, who supported his mother Sharon at the rocker’s funeral, said in a tribute to his father: “I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.”