Ozzy Osbourne’s sister has revealed the heartbreaking final text from her late brother.

Ozzy Osbourne’s sister shares heartbreaking final text

Ozzy, 76, passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday (22.07.25) and his sibling Jean revealed the last time she heard from her “loving and funny” brother was on July 5, the night of his farewell Black Sabbath show at Villa Park in Birmingham, close to where they grew up.

She told The Mirror: “We last saw him at the concert at Villa Park. I got a text off him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium.

“He said he couldn't believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform, he was blown away.

“We had an executive box in the stadium, and when I saw the sea of people waiting to see our John I just broke down.

“We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again.

“He said ‘I can’t wait to come back’. We were hoping to see him this week.

“We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on.

“Of the six siblings there’s only three of us left now - me, Gillian and our brother Paul.”

While Jean and Gillian are devastated about the loss of Ozzy – whose real name was John Michael Osbourne - they are grateful he died in his beloved England after years of living in the US.

Jean said: “He was frail but it still came as a shock. He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death, it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England.”

Gillian added: “We were proud as punch about him and everything he achieved. But it never went to his head. What the public saw of John was exactly what he was like in real life. It wasn’t an act.”