Al Pacino once rejected Winona Ryder for being too young for him.

Al Pacino once rejected Winona Ryder

The 85-year-old actor worked with the 53-year-old actress on the 2002 comedy Simone and while Winona believed she was “actively in love with him” but he turned her down because of her age, only to go on to date someone younger than her.

Winona told ELLE UK magazine: “‘I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him. We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him. He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York – like, to the weirdest places – to try different coffees. I’m 22, or whatever. Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying, and I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you’.

“And he was like ‘Aw, honey, noooo’. Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who’s younger than me. Dude, I’m f****** throwing myself at you. I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”

Winona also spoke about her crush on Christopher Walken, 82, revealing that after he gave her a rotisserie chicken, she kept the carcass for a long time.

She added: “I still have the wishbone and am trying to make it into a necklace.”

These days, Winona is loved-up with green-fashion entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay Hahn, who mistook her for Milla Jovovich when they met at the Black Swan premiere in 2010.

Winona said: “I thought it was the most charming thing in the world”.

She tracked down his phone number and called him, explaining: “I was very direct. I was like, ‘Listen, do you want to go on a date?’”

Winona – who said she and Hahn hope to marry soon - also spoke about children, explaining: “There was a time that I was really thinking about it, but I hadn’t met Scott.”

Read the full interview with Winona Ryder at https://www.elle.com/uk/winona-ryder

The September issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 31 July.