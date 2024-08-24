Paloma Faith "went a bit psychotic" worrying she had brought the wrong baby home.

The 43-year-old singer has two daughters aged eight and three with her ex-husband Leyman Lahcine and was really "freaked out" when her youngest - who was conceived via IVF - was born blonde and was genuinely worried that her biological child had gone to a different family because her own colour is naturally dark.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "My hair colour is naturally dark, and my ex-partner is fully Algerian, but this baby was blonde, and it was really freaking me out.

"I went a bit psychotic, because after being in the clinic, I was thinking: Whose baby is this?

“I was really worried, and I rang the clinic and asked, ‘Is there a chance . . .’ I was worried that my actual child might be living in ­Hampstead with a family and having horse-riding lessons."

The 'New York' songstress noted that there had been a "disassociation" with the child to begin with, especially after having her first naturally, and was "really worried" because the little one looked so different to her sister.

She said: "Because of the disassociation after having a baby through fertility treatment, then a planned caesarean . . . then they took that baby away from me, because she couldn’t breathe very well for six or seven hours.

“Therefore I didn’t have that first connection and then I looked at her and was like: ‘Where’s mine?’ Especially because the first one looks Arabic, so I’d had an Arabic baby already, and I was like, ‘Where’s the other Arabic one?’ I was really ­worried.”

But Paloma was quickly reassured by the medical team that she did in fact have her biological child and insisted that even if she didn't, she still "really loves" her all the same.

She said: "Apparently, they pre-made all the pots first, so it has your name on it before whatever goes into it. Who knows? It might not be my child, but I really love her, so I’m keeping her!"