Paloma Faith: 'Women still do the bulk of the parenting'

The 43-year-old singer shares two daughters - who are eight and three - with her ex-husband, French artist Leyman Lahcine, and Paloma feels she does the bulk of the parenting since their split.

She told Women's Health magazine: "I don't think co-parenting exists; women still do the bulk of the parenting. There are anomalies, but we need change.

"Being a single mother is exhausting, but I do have two nights a week when my daughters are with their dad to do as I please."

Paloma and Leyman divorced in 2022 after 10 years together and five years of marriage and Paloma blames having children for the demise of their relationship.

She said: "I think for me, becoming a mother was such a massively life-changing experience that for the first time in my life, I needed more than nothing - and that just wasn't there.

"Our relationship ended because we have those children. And I think that was worth it."

Paloma also feels that "society neglects women and mums" and she finds it frustrating that she is branded "ungrateful" if she complains.

She said: "When I've opened up about my difficulties with motherhood and IVF, people tell me I'm ungrateful. I know better than anyone how grateful I am.

"When people respond like that, it's annoying, and I think it's why so many mums have to add a caveat to any downside of parenting with how much they love their kids first, for fear of being judged.

"I wanted to do it because I feel society neglects women and mums. This makes us feel isolated because we end up having to pretend that everything's magical and it isn't always; it's hard and women do struggle."