Pamela Anderson was "aching to express herself" before starring in 'The Last Showgirl'.

Pamela Anderson loved starring in the movie

The 57-year-old actress believes director Gia Coppola was able to see beyond the "nonsense" that surrounds her life, after watching Pamela's 2023 Netlix documentary, 'Pamela, a Love Story'.

The Hollywood star - who plays Shelley Gardner, a Las Vegas showgirl, in the drama film - said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "Gia saw the documentary, and she could just see someone.

"Thank god she could see through the nonsense, you know, and see that I was a woman aching to express herself."

Pamela is thankful that Gia, 38, gave her the opportunity to showcase her talent in 'The Last Showgirl'.

The actress - who shot to fame as CJ Parker on the hit TV series 'Baywatch' - said: "It was nice that she gave me the opportunity, because that's a skill in itself, to see past all of the nonsense."

Pamela recently admitted that she's always been "very curious about the craft of acting".

The movie star is still best known for her role on 'Baywatch' - but Pamela always knew she was capable of much more.

Pamela - who became a global sex symbol in the 90s - told Variety: "I was always very curious about the craft of acting, but I didn’t have to apply myself when I was running around in a bathing suit on 'Baywatch'.

"I was curious about it - I would be sitting on the floor of Samuel French, reading Tennessee Williams and Eugene O’Neill plays. I didn’t know how to get from there to there, but I just had this dream. I always kept it a secret that I could be more than I was doing."