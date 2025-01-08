Pamela Anderson always knew she was capable of more than "just running around in a bathing suit".

Pamela Anderson stars in the drama film

The 57-year-old actress shot to stardom in the 90s, playing CJ Parker on the hit TV series 'Baywatch' - but Pamela feels she was finally given a platform to showcase the full extent of her talents in 'The Last Showgirl', the Gia Coppola-directed drama film.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Pamela explained: "I always thought that I was capable of more than just running around in a bathing suit.

"So, I figured, you know, I wanted to give this a shot. And I poured everything into it, and I'm really glad that everyone loves it, and it's not even in the theatres yet. I mean, it's gonna be out Friday, so I hope everybody goes to see it."

Pamela stars in the movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, and Billie Lourd, and she feels very proud of the project.

The actress said: "It's a little indie film. We shot it in 18 days in Las Vegas. And, you know, it was shot on film too, so the stakes were high. I mean, it was really incredible."

Pamela recently suggested that 'The Last Showgirl' has changed the course of her career.

The actress has received rave reviews for her performance in the film, and she relished the challenge of playing the lead role.

She told PEOPLE: "I read it and I just knew I had to do it. It was very exciting. And I also changed agencies.

"I didn't have a real strong agent or anyone with any vision or belief in me. Now I do, but only because I did 'The Last Showgirl'. You have to get a project that you can sink your teeth into to show people that you're more than where you've been pigeonholed."