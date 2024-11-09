Pamela Anderson has had a "beautiful, messy life".

Pamela Anderson called on her life experience for the role

The 57-year-old actress thinks her "life experience" helped her with her starring role in 'The Last Showgirl', the Gia Coppola-directed drama movie.

Pamela - who plays a seasoned showgirl in the film - told Entertainment Weekly: "Having a beautiful, messy life is something incredible to draw from, and sometimes I'll look back on my life and think, I could have done this differently, but you need the life experience to be able to look back and say those things.

"I do love the craft of acting and I have taken a lot of private lessons and, finally, I felt like this is an opportunity for me to put that into practice."

Pamela actually relished playing the film's central character.

She said: "I knew I was capable of more than I'd done in the past, and I kind of had given up and went home and thought, oh well, it's too bad. I screwed up. I didn't work hard enough or people just see me a certain way because I fell into the trappings.

"I want to be defined by what I do and not what has been done to me."

Meanwhile, Pamela previously admitted to being "painfully shy" during her younger years.

The actress - who played the part of Casey Jean 'C.J.' Parker on 'Baywatch' in the 90s - claimed that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with the reality.

Pamela - who became a sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame - told Allure: "I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t [even] wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … [release it]."