Pamela Anderson isn't "even thinking" about dating at the moment because she's focused on her "love affair" with herself.

Pamela Anderson isn't thinking about dating any time soon

The 57-year-old 'Baywatch' star is believed to have been single since splitting from her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in early 2022 but Pamela has confessed she's not ready for another relationship because she wants to work on herself to become a "better partner".

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host admitted she has been single for seven years and asked Pamela about her own relationship status. Pamela replied: "Yeah well variations of single, I guess ... I don't know. No, I’m not even thinking about that right now.

"I'm just thinking about this whole love affair I'm having right now with just life and myself and getting to know myself, then I'd be a better partner anyway."

Pamela was married to Motley Crue star Tommy Lee - the father of her two sons - in the mid-1990s and went on to wed Kid Rock in 2006.

She was married to Rick Salomon twice before tying the knot with film producer Jon Peters in 2020. She later insisted the marriage wasn't legally binding and she went on to wed fifth husband Dan later that year before splitting from him in 2022.

Pamela previously admitted she is single by choice and is "much happier now".

She told Glamour magazine earlier this year: "This last couple of years … it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do."

She added: "I’m definitely much happier now. Ten years ago, I felt like a failure. I think it was probably the last 20 years, maybe."

Pamela went on to say: "I’m finding I feel more comfortable in my skin now than I probably have in the last 30 years, But I didn’t realise it until now."