Pamela Anderson feels "overwhelmed" by her Golden Globe nomination.

Pamela Anderson has received her first-ever nomination

The 57-year-old star has been named among the nominees for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama gong, for her starring role in 'The Last Showgirl', and Pamela has revealed that she feels "grateful" to have received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Pamela said: "I share this beautiful nomination with 'The Last Showgirl Family', my family, and my hard working companions on this interesting journey.

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky.

"I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."

Pamela previously admitted that she found it "so hard" to watch herself in 'The Last Showgirl'.

The Hollywood star - who plays Shelley, a seasoned showgirl, in the drama film - revealed that she struggles to watch herself on the big screen.

Pamela told Entertainment Weekly: "It's the first time I had seen myself up on a big screen doing a movie."

Asked whether appearing on the big screen was a life-long ambition, Pamela replied: "I don't know what my dreams were.

"I was always a very imaginative kid. I was too shy to do a lot of that when I was younger, but as I got older it was something I was really curious about, so I started working on that. And then my life took a different turn."

Despite this, Pamela is happy with where she's at in her career, observing that it feels like "the beginning" for her.

The actress said: "I feel like this is what I'm meant to do, so I hope to get to do more. I feel like this is just the beginning of my career."