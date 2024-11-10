Pamela Anderson is "grateful" for all the troubles she's experienced in her life.

Pamela Anderson feels grateful for everything she's experienced

Pamela Anderson feels grateful for everything she's experienced

The 57-year-old actress shot to stardom in the 90s, when her personal life became a source of fascination for people around the world - but Pamela believes she learned some important lessons through that experience.

The former 'Baywatch' star - who has been married five times - told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I don’t think I’ve failed.

"Every love, every experience, is a learning experience, and I’m grateful for everything. But in hindsight I look and I see a person that had some trauma early in her life."

Pamela "protected" herself by curating her own public image.

The actress - who became a sex symbol in the 90s - explained that the image she created "was how I protected myself and how I tried to be certain ways for certain people to make them happy. And then I just caught myself and I said, ‘What am I doing? Who am I competing with? What am I trying to accomplish?’

"When I look at my past, I think I had no control. I don’t come from an entertainment family. I don’t come from anything. I was just learning as I went."

Pamela has released a memoir and a Netflix documentary in recent years, and the actress feels she's been successful in reclaiming "the narrative" that surrounds her life.

The Hollywood star - who has sons Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26 - said: "There were times when people were exploiting my personal life and that was hard on all of us as a family.

"I feel like I’ve at least reclaimed the narrative of my life and the boys are part of that. I don’t want to be defined by what has happened to me - I want to be defined by what I do. And that’s the difference now."

Tagged in