Pamela Anderson found it "so hard" to watch herself in 'The Last Showgirl'.

Pamela Anderson stars in the new drama film

The 57-year-old actress - who plays Shelley, a seasoned showgirl, in the new drama film - has admitted that she struggles to watch herself on the big screen,

Pamela told Entertainment Weekly: "It's the first time I had seen myself up on a big screen doing a movie."

Asked appearing on the big screen was a life-long ambition, Pamela replied: "I don't know what my dreams were.

"I was always a very imaginative kid. I was too shy to do a lot of that when I was younger, but as I got older it was something I was really curious about, so I started working on that. And then my life took a different turn."

Despite this, Pamela is happy with where she's at in her career, observing that it feels like "the beginning" for her.

The actress said: "I feel like this is what I'm meant to do, so I hope to get to do more. I feel like this is just the beginning of my career."

Pamela previously admitted to being "painfully shy" during her younger years.

The actress - who played the part of Casey Jean 'C.J.' Parker on the hit TV show 'Baywatch' in the 90s - insisted that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with the reality.

The blonde beauty - who became a global sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame - told Allure: "I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t [even] wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … [release it]."

