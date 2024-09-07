Billie Lourd believes Pamela Anderson is the "most hard working" actress in Hollywood.

Billie Lourd has heaped praise on Pamela Anderson

The 32-year-old actress has heaped praise on Pamela, 57, describing for former 'Baywatch' star as a "queen".

Billie told PEOPLE: "She is the most hard working, dedicated actress ever."

Billie stars alongside Pamela in the new drama film 'The Last Showgirl', and she relished the experience of working with the veteran actress.

Billie said: "She put everything into this role and she cared so much about every scene, every line, and I just could not be more grateful to have gotten to work with her. She's inspo. Full inspo, as the kids say - I'm still trying to be a kid, so I stay stuff like inspo."

The actress is a long-time fan of Pamela, and she still has fond memories of meeting her co-star for the first time.

Billie said: "I'd always admired her from afar, but getting to know her took everything to such a new level because she is truly such a genuine, kind, beautiful person.

"Just a pure soul of a human. And I just adore her and she's so unbelievably good in this - every time that she did a scene I was like, I'm in awe of her. She's amazing."

Meanwhile, Pamela recently admitted that she considers her imperfections to be "sexy".

The actress has adopted a makeup-free look in recent times, and Pamela has been surprised by the reaction to her fresh-faced appearance.

She told PORTER: "In a way, I am doing it for the girls.

"With this social-media world, it’s easy to fall down that rabbit hole of comparing yourself to others. Imperfections are human, they’re sexy. The differences are what make us interesting."