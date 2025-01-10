Pamela Anderson "didn't know anything" about the Hulu drama series 'Pam and Tommy'.

Pamela Anderson has voiced her frustrations

The 57-year-old actress and her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, were the focus of the 2022 biographical drama series - but Pamela wasn't consulted about the project at any stage.

The former 'Baywatch' star said on 'Andy Cohen Live': "I didn't have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange, and that was hurtful. I think ethically it's illegal."

Despite this, Pamela acknowledged that she's also "kind of fair game".

The Hollywood star - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - added: "I remember people telling me that a long time ago, that you are basically public property and you have no right to privacy. I remember that."

Lily James played Pamela in the drama series, and the actress previously admitted that she felt a "huge responsibility".

The brunette beauty told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she's such an icon.

"I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things have changed, or not changed."

Lily underwent a dramatic transformation for the role and she admitted that it was a huge challenge.

The 35-year-old actress said: "I obviously do not look like Pamela. So, it took a lot of work, but it meant that I was able to believe myself in the role.

"When I looked at Sebastian [Stan, her co-star], and I know when he looked at me, it was just so exciting, because we felt so in character and we really forgot ourselves."