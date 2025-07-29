Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson "just like each other".

Pamela Anderson has been romantically linked to Liam Neeson

The 58-year-old actress has been romantically linked to her Naked Gun co-star in recent weeks, and while she hasn't confirmed or denied the rumours, Pamela admits that they have a great chemistry.

She told Extra: "We just like each other."

The Hollywood duo loved working together on the new comedy movie, and Liam admits that their friendship grew very naturally.

The 73-year-old actor said: "It just grew naturally. We didn’t force it, just allowed it to grow."

Pamela also relished the experience of starring in a comedy movie.

The actress explained: "It was so much fun. It was such a joy to go to work and to work with such talented people and the director, Akiva Schaffer, he's just a comedic genius.

"It's interesting, it's very serious and very hard work, but it's all about timing. We had a good time."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Pamela observed that all actors need to show "courage" in their careers.

The movie star actually feels she performs at her best whenever she's "terrified", like when she sang in The Naked Gun.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pamela explained: "You have to have courage. You have to have courage to be an actor at all. But that's my happy place is when I'm terrified.

"I actually really enjoy singing. I love being on stage … The feeling is so rewarding because I feel like we repress so much of ourselves, and especially as an artist, and I love to write and journal and write poetry, but performing and working on a movie is another way to express yourself because everything is loaded."

Pamela revealed that she actually leaned on her own life experiences for her Naked Gun performance.

The actress - who rose to international stardom by playing 'C.J.' Parker in Baywatch in the 90s - said: "All the words to that song, I'm thinking of personal experiences in my life, and so I'm able to get it out even in a crazy scene like that. So it's not just spitting out the words, it's performing some of your innermost thoughts."