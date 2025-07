Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have reportedly been secretly dating for a while.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's secret dates in Canada

Pamela, 58, and her Naked Gun co-star Liam, 73, have refused to confirm speculation they are a couple but it has been claimed they have been spending time together at her home in Canada.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.

“She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs.'

“Pam cooks and gardens at home... it's wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood and Liam loves that. He actually gets involved.”

Pamela and Liam are said to have had immediate chemistry on the Naked Gun set.

An insider told Us Weekly: “They always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more.

“They are learning how to navigate it together. They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious.”

And, Liam has received the seal of approval from Pamela’s sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The source said: “They love seeing her happy and fully approve. They think Liam is great and have gotten to know him better in the last few months.”

Liam has two sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 at the age of 45.

He previously confessed to being “madly in love” with Pamela as he gushed about working with her.

He told PEOPLE: “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with.”