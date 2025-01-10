Pamela Anderson has lost touch with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson has lost touch with her ex-husband Tommy Lee

The ‘Baywatch’ actress, 57, had a tumultuous marriage to the Mötley Crüe rocker, 62, from 1995 to 1998 before they divorced – with their relationship infamously marred by the leak of the couple’s sex tape.

She has now said she has “not recently” been keeping in touch with Tommy, revealing to Andy Cohen while appearing on the host’s Sirius XM show ‘Radio Andy’: “I mean we used to talk a lot more, not recently unfortunately.”

Pamela added she hoped things would improve between her and Tommy – as their son Dylan, 26, is soon set to get married.

She said: “I wish we did have a better rapport right now. My youngest son is engaged and we’re going to have grandkids together.”

Pamela added she was sure her and Tommy’s relationship would be “okay eventually”, and put their current state down to “just kind of a moment right now”.

Along with Dylan, the actress and musician have 27-year-old son Brandon.

She previously got frank about her divorce from Tommy in her 2023 memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, saying in the book the end of their three-year marriage marked the “hardest, lowest, most difficult point” of her life.

Pamela – who has been hitched four times – stressed her marriage to Tommy was the “only time” she was “ever truly in love”.

She also admitted their divorce left her “crushed” and “devastated” after the 1995 leak of their sex tape.

Pamela has recently hung up her blonde bombshell look and gone make-up free,

She told People in 2023: “I’m makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?

“I really didn’t know anyone would notice it, but I’m glad it became a positive message.”

She also told Better Homes and Gardens: “(Going bare-faced) was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself.

“What is this cartoon character that I’d created? Okay, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore.”