Pamela Anderson found it "painful" to re-read her old journals.

The 57-year-old actress decided to re-read her journals ahead of writing her memoir, 'Love, Pamela', and releasing her own Netflix documentary - but Pamela found it to be an emotional experience.

The Hollywood star - who has Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26, with ex-husband Tommy Lee - told Better Homes and Gardens magazine: "Brandon was with me co-producing the Netflix documentary and helping me put the pieces of my former life together.

"We were going through all my journals, which were in storage. That was painful to me."

Despite this, Pamela also found it to be a surprisingly "healing experience".

The blonde beauty explained: "I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened.

"It was like I went back home to ‘face it and erase it,’ as they say, to face things from back then that weren’t very comfortable. That brought everything rushing back."

Meanwhile, Pamela previously admitted that she's learned to embrace her supposed imperfections.

The 'Baywatch' star has adopted a makeup-free look in recent times, and Pamela has been surprised by the reaction to her fresh-faced appearance.

She told PORTER: "I didn’t think anybody would notice. I was just doing it for me.

"I was like, ‘I’m not going to play this game’. I thought, really, it’s not that important - people are going to see me for five minutes; how bad can it be?!"

Pamela is determined to embrace her perceived imperfections, and she hopes that her approach will inspire younger women, too.

The actress reflected: "In a way, I am doing it for the girls.

"With this social-media world, it’s easy to fall down that rabbit hole of comparing yourself to others. Imperfections are human, they’re sexy. The differences are what make us interesting."