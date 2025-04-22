Pamela Anderson is set to return to the stage in a revival of Tennessee Williams' 'Camino Real'.

Pamela Anderson to return to stage in Tennessee Williams' Camino Real

The 57-year-old star - who last appeared on a stage playing Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' on Broadway in 2022 - is set to return to the stage in the production at The Williamstown Theatre Festival in in Williamstown, Massachusetts in the USA, playing the role of Marguerite.

The actress will be joined by Nicholas Alexander Chavez - who rose to fame for his role in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' - and 'Hocus Pocus 2' star Whitney Peak while Dustin Wills will be directing the play and Pamela will also be performing alongside an ensemble of 15 actors.

The festival - where the play will be performed - is taking place from 17 July to 3 August and the play will be available to watch on the first three weekends of the event.

The play follows an American sailor named Kilroy as he finds his way around an odd, surreal town called 'Camino Real' and the characters and historical figures he meets. Nicolas is playing the role of Kilroy.

Previously, Pamela said that she hopes 'The Last Showgirl' leads to a new chapter in her life.

The 'Baywatch' star has won critical acclaim for her latest role in the Gia Coppola-directed drama, and Pamela expressed that she wants to take on more difficult parts going forward.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next.

"I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

'The Last Showgirl' tells the story of veteran Las Vegas dancer Shelly Gardner (played by Pamela) who is left facing an uncertain future as her 30-year show suddenly shuts down.

During the TV appearance, Pamela revealed she was busy "making pickles" when she was given the film's script and she signed up because she felt that she had "so much more to give" in her career.

She said: "I was making pickles and writing a cookbook and making my life beautiful no matter what, but I had this kind of sadness thinking I had so much more to give.

"So, when the script arrived I thought, ‘I am going to grab this part by the throat and do it ... I am enjoying the moment – it has been very exciting doing a movie at this stage of my life and it’s really wonderful."