Pamela Anderson's iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit is set to lead a major exhibition at London's Design Museum.

Pamela Anderson wearing her iconic swimsuit

The 57-year-old actress wore the red bathing suit during her stint on the hit TV show between 1992 and 1997, and it will be among the star items at 'Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style', a new exhibition that will open at the Design Museum in March.

Amber Butchart, the guest curator of 'Splash!', said: "It's incredible to be showing Pamela Anderson's iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit in the exhibition, especially at this pivotal point when she has reclaimed her own image, and has designed and modelled her own swimwear."

The new exhibition will focus on Britain's enduring love of swimming and swimwear over the past 100 years.

'Splash!' will feature more than 200 objects and will explore swimming's evolution, in a social, cultural, technological and environmental context, over the last century.

Tim Marlow, the director and CEO of the Design Museum, said: "The story of swimming is more than just a story of sport, as our new exhibition will make abundantly clear.

"By examining the culture of swimming through the lens of design, we will explore a range of evolving ideas about the way we have lived from the beginning of the 20th century to the present, from materials and making to leisure, travel, performance, wellbeing and the environment. It’s another innovative exhibition that will show visitors to the Design Museum the profound impact of design in almost every aspect of our lives."

'Splash!' will open at the Design Museum in London on March 28, and tickets for the exhibition are now on sale.