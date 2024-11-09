Pamela Anderson believes her Netflix documentary was a “turning point”.

Pamela Anderson's enjoying a career resurgence

The ‘Baywatch’ actress got to tell her own story in 2023’s ‘Pamela Anderson: A Love Story’, and she believes showing “authenticity and vulnerability” helped people to see her in a different way and led to her current career resurgence.

She told Best magazine: “The documentary was a turning point.

“Showing a certain kind of authenticity and vulnerability is something that people tell me they responded to.

“I’m so happy to celebrate that and to bring that to my character in ‘The Last Showgirl’.

“Shelley as a character is a parallel of who I was, of who I am now, and how I’ve been able to show the real me for the first time in my life.”

While the 57-year-old star thinks her part in ‘The Last Showgirl’ is “the role of a lifetime”, Pamela doesn’t think she could have done it justice until now.

She said: “Shelley is the role of a lifetime. It’s the kind of role I always wanted but never had the chance to play.

“I was always too young, too underestimated or just too busy making the wrong choices.

“But I couldn’t have played Shelley without the lifetime of experiences and the journey I have been on.

“It’s like it was all meant to lead here.”

Pamela – who has sons Brandon and Dylan with ex-husband Tommy Lee – acknowledged she has made “mistakes” in her life but she’s got no regrets.

Asked if she regrets anything, she said: “No, not really. Have I made mistakes? Of course. But I don’t have many regrets. It was exciting.

“I would maybe do some things differently, tackled certain things more but you can’t really regret things in life like that.

“I’m proud to be here now doing things I love.

“I’m proud to be a mother to my two sons and grateful to have the energy to do everything I’m doing now and next.

“I’m excited for the future more than I am looking back with any regret.”