Pamela Anderson's mother doesn't approve of her makeup-free look.

The 57-year-old actress has opted for a natural look for most of her public appearances in recent years but has now admitted that her mom is always asking her when the "social experiment" will be finished.

She told TimesRadio: "I've always known that beauty does come from within, and that physical beauty is perishable. And you know, as much as my mom wants me to go out with an eye on, I'm experimenting.

"This is a social experiment. I'm doing what I think is right right now. And she's like, ‘Oh, please just When is this gonna end?’ So she's funny. She makes me laugh.

The 'Baywatch' legend added that she wants to portray herself in a "vulnerable" light and it can be a "challenge" to present herself in such a way but it is all in the interest of her career progression.

"But, it's I want to reveal myself. I want to in a way that is vulnerable and it's also a challenge for me too.

"It's not like I walk up, wake up, and I look in the mirror and I go, ‘Oh, you're ready to go out’. I just feel like I'm good enough the way that I am. I want to play characters in film and not in my personal life anymore."

Pamela is now starring in the title role of 'The Last Showgirl' which sees her character of Shelley Gardner have to reorganise her life when her long-running show suddenly closes, and explained that while she still loves glamour, the project provided her with an "intimate moment" to share herself with the world in a new way.

She said: "And as soon as I read a script, I see the I see the character in my head, and it could be anything so and Jeff Koons used to tell me, every time I walk out the door, it's performance art. "Anytime any of us walk out the door, it's performance arts how we want to present ourselves to the world.

"And right now, I feel like this is an intimate moment for me to be able to share myself in this way, and to be able to see pictures sometimes and go, oh boy.

"Well, that's just me, and that's okay, and we can all get gussied up when we feel like it. And I there's a time and a place, and I love makeup and I love glamour, but this is a an experiment I'm doing for myself. "And I also feel with the way digital photography is these days, and, digital cameras, digital HD, that when there's nothing on your skin, I feel like it's, it's at least I can say I'm not wearing makeup instead of wearing makeup, but then looking horrible.."