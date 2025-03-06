Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The actress and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, was found dead at the age of 62 at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (05.03.25) after family members became concerned when they had not heard from her for several days.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the scene at around 10pm, and they have now confirmed Pamela died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said no note was left at the scene of her suicide.

David Hasselhoff, 72, paid tribute to his ex-wife, to whom he was married for 17 years, in the wake of the shocking news of her death.

He said online: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Pamela appeared in 14 episodes of ‘Baywatch’ over a 10-year period, playing the role of café owner Kaye Morgan.

She began her acting career on television in 1983, later appearing in Francis Ford Coppola’s film ‘Rumble Fish’.

Her television credits include roles in ‘Knight Rider’, ‘Cheers’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’.

David, best known for his starring role in Baywatch, met Pamela on the set of ‘Knight Rider’ in 1985.

They married in 1989 and had two daughters, Hayley and Taylor.

Following their divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, they shared custody of their daughters.

Pamela is survived by her two daughters and granddaughter.

In her final Instagram post on 31 December 2024, she said: “As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.”

London Hasselhoff-Fiore is the daughter of Taylor and her husband, Madison Fiore.

Tributes to Pamela have filled social media, with one fan writing on X: “Wow, that’s sad. Thoughts and prayers with her family and loved ones.”

Another said: “Rest in peace beautiful.”

Pamela’s daughter Hayley also appeared to honour her mother by reposting a throwback picture of them together on her Instagram Story.