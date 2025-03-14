Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's eldest daughter has filed to be named administrator of her estate.

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore wants to administer her mom's estate

The 'Rumble Fish' actress took her own life at the age of 62 earlier this month and Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore has filed legal documents requesting she be put in charge of handling her late mom's estate because she died without a will.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor estimates the net value of Pamela's estate to be $840,000 but this is not a definitive figure as they may be private trusts in addition to the probate case.

The 34-year-old real estate agent's decision comes shortly after she paid a heartfelt tribute to Pamela - who also had Hayley, 32, with ex-husband David Hasselhoff - on Instagram.

Taylor shared a series of photos of her mom and their family over the years on her Instagram Story and wrote: “I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel.

“You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything.(sic)"

The 'Sharknado 4' actress - who has seven-month-old daughter London with husband Madison Fiore - vowed to "protect" her younger sister and to make her late mom proud.

She continued: "I promise to make you proud + celebrate you every day.

"London will know how incredible you are + I promise I will protect Hayley forever.

“Mama, I love you so much … the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you + hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful.(sic)"

Hayley has yet to speak out about the tragedy but reposted a photo of her parents from 1996 to her Instagram Story with a simple white heart emoji in lieu of a caption.

And their father, 'Baywatch' star David, shared a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."