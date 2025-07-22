Jo Wood’s parents were not happy when she announced she was marrying Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood - because they knew about his hedonistic lifestyle.

Ronnie Wood and Jo Wood when married

The 70-year-old author and former model - who recently released her novel The Resurrection of Flo - met Ronnie at a party in 1977 and they wed in January 1985, having two children together but eventually divorcing in 2009.

Jo admits her parents were not impressed with her choice of husband because they had heard all the rumours about the wild antics of The Rolling Stones.

Appearing on Best's Suddenly Single podcast, she said: "My parents were shocked and horrified ... They knew about the history and the drugs and the rock and roll. My mum told me she thought that I was going to die. We used to have lots of parties in the house when we moved to LA. We used to have people just turning up and coming into the house and start pouring themselves drinks. People used to gravitate towards Ronnie. Sly Stone popped in and stayed for three days. It was just madness. Complete madness.”

Despite her parents' initial worries, the couple stayed married for 24 years and had two children together, Leah and Tyrone. The former model also has a son, Jamie, from her previous marriage to Peter Greene and adopted Ronnie’s son Jesse, who he had with his first wife Krissy Findlay.

The two ultimately got divorced in 2009 after Ronnie left Jo in 2008 to embark on

Ronnie, 78, has been married to Sally Humphreys - the owner of a theatre production company - since December 2012. Sally is 31 years his junior and they have twin girls, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, together.

Jo is currently single but readily admits she would like to meet a man because she misses the intimacy of being in a relationship, but she is quite content on her own spending time with her kids and her 10 grandchildren.

She said: "I’d like to [meet somebody] but the thing is, I'm quite happy on my own, I really am. I like going to my lovely little house. I'm surrounded by nature. I can cook what I want because I'm a mad, organic person.

"I can watch Love Island on the TV if I want to. I can do whatever I want. I’ve got my daughter down the road. My grandkids love coming to my house.

“I love sex. That’s the only thing I don't like about being single. I'm sure I've got a couple of male friends that would be willing to help out in times of need, but I'm not that desperate. I've always loved sex. I was with Ronnie for so many years, so we always had a good sex life.”