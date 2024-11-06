Paris Fury "made up a lie" to husband Tyson as she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 34-year-old wife of the boxing icon was recalled the horrifying moment she found out their unborn baby had "no heartbeat" during a scan while he was in Saudi Arabia preparing to fight Oleksandr Usyk in May earlier this year.

She told OK! magazine: "I knew I had to make some decisions. Was I going to tell Tyson?

"I went to the hospital thinking, I don't want to have to actually go through the birth of having this child, so my friend came with me.

"At the hospital, they told me, 'You're too far on to be put to sleep. You've got to have the baby.'

"I was meant to be flying over to Tyson but I had to decide - do I tell him? I came to the conclusion that whatever was happening with me, he couldn't make it better, or change what was going to come."

Paris decided not to tell her husband because she didn't want to impact his fight.

She explained: "I could change dramatically what was happening in his life. He wouldn't have been able to fight.

"His brain would have been all over the place. So I made the decision to not tell him."

Instead, she told her partner that she was dealing with "really high blood pressure".

She recalled: "I made up a lie, it was the only thing I could think of that would stop him from flying back without having to give him the terrible news.

"He asked if I was sure that's all it was and I reassured him I was fine.

"I've never missed Tyson's fights unless for health reasons - I've even been eight months pregnant at the side of the ring - so he knew, deep down, I think."

Tyson later told Paris he suspected something was wrong, but she had been putting on a "brave face".

Recalling the conversation when he came home after his loss to Usyk, she added: "I said, 'I've lost the baby,' and he replied he knew.

"We had a cuddle and some affectionate time together, because it's a very emotional thing. It was very hard for both of us."