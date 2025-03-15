Paris Hilton thinks 'Stars Are Blind' is the "most iconic pop song ever made".

Paris Hilton still loves her 2006 single

The 44-year-old star released the hit single back in 2006 and Paris still sings the song in the shower.

Paris told Us Weekly: "I was actually just singing it in the shower this morning because it’s the most iconic pop song ever made. My favourite song."

'Stars Are Blind' was the lead single on Paris' eponymous debut album, and the blonde beauty has enjoyed success in various fields over the years, including modelling, music and reality TV.

Despite this, Paris admits that she's "always thinking" of new ideas.

The 'Simple Life' star - who is married to entrepreneur Carter Reum - shared: "I have ADHD so my brain does not stop moving, and I’m always thinking of ideas.

"I’m such a night owl even if I’m trying to go to bed. So it depends. If I have to wake up at like six in the morning for work the next day, I will force myself to go to sleep at 11 or 12. But some nights I just cannot sleep and I love watching TV [even though] my husband goes to bed early."

Paris and Carter tied the knot in a three-day ceremony in November 2021, and the loved-up couple subsequently embarked on a lengthy honeymoon that saw them travel to various destinations around the world.

Paris previously told PEOPLE: "We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband. It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

Paris also admitted that she was loving her experience of married life.

She said: "Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us."