Paris Hilton is 'overflowing with gratitude' this Thanksgiving

The 43-year-old heiress - who is married to Carter Reum, also 43, and has Phoenix, 22 months, as well as 12-month-old London with him -took to social media during the US holiday on Thursday (29.11.24) to acknowledge how much "love, happiness and laughter" she shares with her family on a daily basis.

She wrote on Instagram: "This Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with gratitude I’m so thankful for my beautiful family and my precious babies who bring endless love, happiness and laughter into my life every day. Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours."

The 'Paris in Love' star - whose family owns the famous hotel brand - shot to fame in her teenage years as a socialite on the Hollywood scene and was frequently seen with peers such as Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears in the early 2000s, but would recently admitted that she would not necessarily want the same sort of life for her own children.

Gushing over life as a mother of two, she told WHO magazine: "Every day is amazing. Just waking up and seeing my kids smile makes my life feel so complete. I just want to be with them every second."

At the time, she noted that her experience of motherhood so far has been like a dream because her son and daughter are "angels".

Asked what it's like having two children under the age of two, she said: "I'm lucky because they are both so good and so quiet. They are just the best. They don't cry. They sleep fine. They are just angels. I am totally 'sliving' being a mum!

" I just want them to be happy and, if they do grow up and want to be in this business, I'm still going to be super protective. And, of course, I am going to support anything that they want to do."