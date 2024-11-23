Paris Hilton has "never" had any cosmetic work done.

Paris Hilton says she has 'never' had any work done on her face

The 43-year-old socialite insisted that her youthful complexion is down to the advice her mother Kathy - who is best known for appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - gave to her when she was a child.

Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', she explained: "I feel really proud that I’m all natural. I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.

"My mom told me when I was eight years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun and then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since [I was] eight."

The former 'Simple Life' star previously admitted that she had consulted a dermatologist for some advice on potential Botox but claimed he refused to take her serious.

She told New You: "I even asked my dermatologist if I should do [Botox], and he’s like ‘I refuse to do it to you … your skin is so perfect. I will not do it to you until you need it, and I don’t know if you ever will.'”

But Paris has also insisted that she has "nothing against" those who choose to go under the knife or opt for injectables, but ultimately, for her, she has "never wanted" to have anything done despite what she may see amongst her social circles as a resident of Hollywood.

She said: "I have nothing against it; all my friends have done everything — boobs, nose, chin, cheeks. I live in Hollywood, so I’m used to seeing it. It’s just that I’ve never wanted to do it."