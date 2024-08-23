Britney Spears often visits Paris Hilton and her children.

Paris Hilton is still friends with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

The 42-year-old pop superstar has been good friends Paris, 43, since the early 2000s and the Hilton heiress - who has Phoenix, 22 months, and nine-moth-old London with husband Carter Reum - revealed that she still comes over to see her.

She told E! News: "She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much!"

The 'Paris In Love' star was also seen out and about regularly with 'Freaky Friday' star Lindsay Lohan at the height of her fame more than 20 years ago, and she was thrilled to have seen the Hollywood actress, 38, at a Vanity Fair party recently following her return to the film scene.

She added: "It was so good to see her. She looks so beautiful. So happy for her."

Around the time they were all friends, Britney was riding high on her success as one of the biggest names in pop music and 'Mean Girls' star Lindsay - who is now married to Bader Shammas and has Luai, 13 months, with him - had began to carve out a career in music as well with her song 'Rumors', while Paris had released 'Stars Are Blind' as a single.

When asked if she would ever collaborate with Britney and Lindsay on a record, Paris said: "That would be fun. I love both of them as artists!"

In 2006, Paris was caught driving her car on a night out with Lindsay and Britney in the passenger seats and the image went on to become a tabloid sensation depicting what was labeled the "Holy Trinity" of late 2000s pop culture.

She later explained: "That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we decided to leave to go home. We were walking to the car and all of us suddenly got swarmed by tons of paparazzi.

"Just as we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama. Lindsay said, 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I was 15.

"It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened. All of a sudden, I look over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, but I was polite!"