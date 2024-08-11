Parker McCollum has become a father for the first time.

Parker McCollum and his wife are new parents (c) Instagram

The 31-year-old country singer and his wife Hallie Ray Light welcomed a baby boy into the world on Thursday (08.08.24) and they have named the youngster Major Yancey Tyler.

Sharing a selection of photos of them in the hospital and at home with their new son, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post: "Major Yancey Tyler McCollum 8/8/24 [three blue heart emojis] (sic)"

The couple had announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Standing by the ocean, with Parking kissing Hallie as she cradled her bump, they wrote on Instagram: "God’s little blessing. We Iove you so much already, Baby M!"

The 'Burn It Down' singer previously admitted he and Hallie had split "for some goofy reason" at the end of 2020 but he realised months later his life wasn't right without you.

And when they got engaged in 2021, Parker knew it was the right decision.

He told People magazine: "I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation.

"I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. "She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road."

The couple tied the knot in Texas in March 2022.