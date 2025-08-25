AEW Forbidden Door set a new attendance record for a wrestling event at The O2 arena in London on Sunday night (24.08.25).

AEW President Tony Khan with Brodido at the Forbidden Door post-show press conference

The pay-per-view super show - which was co-produced by American promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Japan-based New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) - was watched by 18,992 fans inside the iconic venue beating the previous record of 17,617 fans set by WWE's Money in the Bank event in 2023.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone entered the ring to tell fans they had set the new record to huge cheers and screams of approval.

Schiavone, 67, said: "You are part of the largest pro wrestling crowd ever in The O2 - 18,992 fans! Thank you very much for tonight!"

Those fans saw a packed card of astonishing matches, including a Four-way match for the AEW TBS Championship in which Mercedes Moné successfully defended her championship against Alex Windsor, Bozilla and Persephone by pinfall and "Hangman" Adam Page defeating MJF by pinfall to remain AEW World Champion in a bloody encounter.

The main event saw the team of Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay and Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) defeat the rival team of Gabe Kidd, Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) and The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) in a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match.

AEW President Tony Khan was thrilled to have set a new wrestling attendance record at The O2, and insisted it was further proof of the incredible growth that the company has made in 2025.

Khan, 42, also thanked AEW's partner promotions that helped make Forbidden Door an unforgettable event.

Speaking at post-show press conference attended by BANG Showbiz and other media, he said: "It means so much. First of all the only thing better than AEW breaking the attendance record in this building, the most pro wrestling fans to attend a show at London's O2 Arena, 18,992 people here for this show, the only thing better than AEW breaking this record is AEW together with New Japan Pro Wrestling breaking this record as a partnership and in collaboration.

"This year it was even more special to be joined by partners from around the world, to have wrestlers from CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), Stardom (World Wonder Ring Stardom), even Rev Pro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) represented. It was really, really cool. It's an historic night for us, it's been an historic year for AEW. I think 2025 has been the best year of AEW and it's amazing to think the last time we did AEW here in London how far we've come, how many things have changed.

"I really believe that 2025 has been our best year, I'm so proud to keep putting great nights and great moments and achievements together."

Khan also announced that he will be bringing the AEW Continental Classic tournament to the UK for the first time when AEW returns to Britain for two nights in December 2025 before coming to Wembley Stadium in 2026.

He said: "We will be back here next year at Wembley Stadium. But I'm not going to wait until next year to bring AEW back to the UK, we're coming back this year!

"For the first time ever we're coming back in December to the UK, we will go back to Cardiff for Collision, December 13th, and we will debut AEW in Manchester on December 17th. I can't wait to bring AEW here. And for the first time the Continental Classic is coming abroad."

The AEW press conference was hosted by Renee Paquette and as well as Tony Khan it was attended by AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Brodido - Brody King and Bandido, pictured - who were crowned new AEW World Tag Team Champions on the night after they defeated defending champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely) by pinfall in a Three-way tag team match.