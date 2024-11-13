Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's houses were burgled within hours of each other.

Travis Kelce's home was robbed last month

The Kansas City Chiefs stars both reported break-ins to their homes last month, with the 29-year-old quarterback calling cops late on 6 October over a burglary at his estate in Belton, Missouri.

And sources told TMZ that Travis' mansion in Leawood, Kansas was broken into at around 7.33pm on 7 October, shortly after he turned out for the Chiefs as they took on the New Orleans Saints in a 'Monday Night Football' game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Officers are still investigating as to what, if anything, was taken from Patrick's home, while a police activity log revealed $20,000 in cash was taken from Travis' house and his back door was left damaged.

Insiders told the outlet that the tight end and his girlfriend Taylor Swift stayed at a hotel in Kansas City after the game that evening.

The 'Karma' hitmaker was recently praised by Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Travis' teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. for her fun-loving attitude as she spoke of what a "good time" they have cheering on their partners.

Chariah told People magazine: "That's just who she is... She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet.

"We have a good time and we are there to support our men. She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that."

But Chariah recently "freaked out" when a photo she shared of the two couples on her Instagram account went viral.

She said: "I just thought that we looked cute and I posted it. I didn't have [any] thought into it, honestly. I didn't know that it was going to be that big.

"I had no expectations. I just really honestly posted because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo.

"I didn't know that I was breaking the internet! I was oblivious to all of that.

"It kind of made me feel like in a sense, I did something wrong. But I know I didn't because it's just a nice photo."