Patrick Schwarzenegger is happy to let Abby Champion plan their wedding day.

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger are engaged

The 30-year-old actor and Abby, 27, announced their engagement in December, and Patrick has now revealed that he's taking hands-off role in the planning of their wedding day.

The 'White Lotus' star - who began dating Abby back in 2015 - told GQ: "As I've learned, the role is just to make sure that she's happy, just whatever she wants to do.

"I'm happy to give my opinion on things, and otherwise I'm just there to support her and make it so that she has the best day that she wants. That's really my job."

Patrick and Abby announced their engagement via a joint social media post in December.

Alongside a series of love-up photos, the couple said at the time: "[ring and heart emojis] FOREVER AND EVER [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

However, in April, Patrick admitted that they "haven’t even started" making wedding plans.

The actor - who is the son of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - told Us Weekly: "We haven’t even started [wedding planning]! We are slow! I’m working right now, so I’m out of town for the next bit."

Patrick also revealed that he managed to catch Abby off-guard with his proposal.

He said: "I did it during sunrise when she had no make-up on, sweats on and was sleeping!"

Patrick and Abby went public with their romance back in 2016, and the actor claimed that they've "grown so much, as individuals and in our relationship".

He said: "We continue to grow together and separately. We started dating when she was 18 and I was 21, every day gets better and better!"