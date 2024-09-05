Patrick Swayze will "remain a movie star forever", according to his former manager.

The late actor was known for his starring roles in hit films such as 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Ghost’ but passed away in 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer in September 2009, and upon the 15th anniversary of his death, Kate Edwards has remembered him for his "commitment" to fans around the world with his performances.

She told this week's edition of Us Weekly: "When you go see a Patrick Swayze film, you know before a single frame is shown that no matter what, he’ll take care of business and he’ll take care of you. It’s that promise and commitment to the viewer that keeps us coming back again and again, and it’s why he’ll remain a movie star forever."

Kate also noted that the Hollywood star - who was married to Lisa Niemi from 1975 until his death - was the "ultimate risk-taker" in his career and that gave him more motivation than anything else in life.

She said: "Patrick was the ultimate risk-taker. He pushed himself to the very edge of no return in most everything he did. He liked that edge and the adrenaline that came with it. It fed him more than any food.”

The 'She's Like The Wind' singer - who was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 1991 - was also remembered by his longtime assistant Rosemary Hygate, who noted that the tragic Hollywood star simply passed away "too young".

She said: "He was smart, funny, articulate [and] insanely talented in so many different disciplines. The world lost an amazing human when he passed too young."