Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will be part of the Oasis reunion.

The 59-year-old guitarist - who was an original member of the group but left in 1999 - performed with Liam Gallagher on the singer's 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary solo tour this summer, and it has now been reported he is on board for the highly-anticipated run of comeback shows for the band next year, with members of Noel Gallagher's group High Flying Birds also expected to join the brothers on stage.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Bonehead is confirmed. They both wanted him in the fold and he was one of the drivers of the reunion. Noel has brought in some of his band too.

“The Oasis family has really come back together. Bonehead is ecstatic.”

While the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers have confirmed details of 14 UK and Ireland shows - billed as their only European dates - in cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Dublin for the tour, it is believed more will be announced after tickets go on sale on Saturday (31.08.24).

A source said: “These shows will sell out in less than three minutes. Extra dates will be added for sure.”

Oasis - who split in 2009 - confirmed on Tuesday (27.08.24) they were reuniting following months of speculation.

The band said in a statement: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

There had been speculation and hopes for a reunion for years, but things picked up steam over the last week, particularly after Liam teased fans during his Reading Festival performance on Sunday (25.08.24).

Before singing 'Half The World Away', Liam told the crowd: "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher."

Liam teased a mysterious date towards the end of his set at Reading, when "27.08.24" appeared on a screen behind him, while the same date also appeared on Liam and Noel's X accounts.

Earlier in the day, the singer dropped another hint about Oasis' potential comeback as he tweeted: "I never did like that word FORMER (sic)"

Oasis split in acrimonious circumstances 15 years ago, when Noel claimed that he couldn't work with his brother "a day longer".

Noel said in a statement at the time: "It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."