Paul Giamatti has a secret Instagram account but he refuses to join TikTok because it's "terrifying".

Paul Giamatti has a secret Instagram account

'The Holdovers' star, 57, has admitted he dabbles with social media and has set up an account on the image-sharing platform, but he's decided to use a pseudonym to keep his posts private.

He told Radio Times magazine: "I am on Instagram, although only my friends know it’s me."

However, Paul refuses to join video platform TikTok because he finds the concept of its never-ending loop to be "strange and troubling".

She said: "My girlfriend is heavily into TikTok but I don’t want to engage in that. That endless scroll and loop is terrifying.

"The second that you’re confronted with algorithms and nudges, you feel coerced. It’s strange and troubling."

The actor's next big project is a starring role in the new series of Netflix show 'Black Mirror' alongside big names including Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones and Chris O’Dowd.

Paul's episode is titled 'Eulogy' and a synopsis reads: "An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs - stirring powerful emotions in the process."

However, Paul went on to admit in the interview that he doesn't embrace nostalgia and hasn't kept many pictures or mementos from his past - and he's starting to regret getting rid of so much stuff over the years.

He added: "I’m not a big nostalgia guy and I don’t have a ton of photos. I regret that now. I wish I had kept a lot of things – photographs, but also letters, school papers, tests, reports. I never kept anything. I was always just thinking: 'What’s next?'"

'Black Mirror' returns on April 10 with six new episodes.

Creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement published by Netflix: "It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories - there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it."

The new series will also feature a sequel to a previous episode. Brooker added: "Fans of the show will recognise the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing.

"We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human."